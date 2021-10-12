Myrick presents $84 million budget, slightly lower tax rate

ITHACA, NY -- After nearly two years of economic uncertainty, Mayor Svante Myrick presented an $84 million budget to the Common Council on Oct. 6 that will reduce the tax rate by .68% to $11.77 per $1,000. According to Myrick the local economy has begun to rebound and the 2022 budget was buoyed by rising sales tax revenue, real estate development and over $16 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.