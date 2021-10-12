CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

Myrick presents $84 million budget, slightly lower tax rate

By Tanner Harding
ithaca.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, NY -- After nearly two years of economic uncertainty, Mayor Svante Myrick presented an $84 million budget to the Common Council on Oct. 6 that will reduce the tax rate by .68% to $11.77 per $1,000. According to Myrick the local economy has begun to rebound and the 2022 budget was buoyed by rising sales tax revenue, real estate development and over $16 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

www.ithaca.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Infrastructure#Tax Rate#The Common Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy