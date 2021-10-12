CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Foundation Receives $250,000 in Grants for Child Tax Credit Outreach

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRrXR_0cPKArTT00
The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

The San Diego Foundation received a combined $250,000 in grant funding to support Child Tax Credit application outreach in San Diego County, it was announced Tuesday.

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, which is supporting similar efforts throughout California, awarded a $200,000 grant. The foundation is the only San Diego-area nonprofit to receive grant funding from the organization.

It also received an additional $50,000 grant from the Earned Income Tax Credit Funders Network.

The grant funding is focused on outreach related to the March 2021 increase in the federal Child Tax Credit to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17. Millions of families are eligible for thousands of dollars in Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service, but many won’t receive them because they haven’t recently filed taxes, or their information on file with the IRS is out of date.

“The expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit presents a critical opportunity to dramatically improve financial stability for under-resourced families,” said Katie Rast, director of community impact with The San Diego Foundation. “However, these expansions can only achieve their goals if families know about the credits and are able to enroll.”

“We look forward to working with trusted community partners on outreach and enrollment in this important initiative, which has already lifted millions of children out of poverty since its implementation,” Rast said.

According to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, San Diego County has more than 25,000 children at risk of missing the expanded Child Tax Credit money. Additionally, the California Policy Lab estimates that up to $140 million in total Child Tax Credit dollars are at risk of not being received for San Diego County children.

San Diego families are encouraged to sign up and enroll for the Child Tax Credit at GetCTC.org/SanDiego. Families that didn’t file taxes in 2021 can apply for advance payments through Nov. 15; after that date families will need to file a tax return in 2022 to receive their payment.

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation works with partners around the world for social, cultural and environmental change designed to improve the lives of children, families and communities. The EITC Funders Network brings together funders interested in the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and other supports for low-income families, free-and low-cost tax preparation, and asset building.

For more than 46 years, The San Diego Foundation and its donors have granted more than $1.3 billion to support nonprofit organizations strengthening our community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
Times of San Diego

Tom York on Business: Buyers Must Save 7.5 Years for a Typical San Diego Home

It takes just over 7.5 years to save up for a down payment to purchase a home in the San Diego area, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The date for this study comes from the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey, so it may be lagging in terms of what’s happening and doesn’t account for the recent huge run-up in housing prices nationwide, particularly in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California’s Tax on Inherited Property Harms Black Community

Housing. It’s an issue full of inequities that continue to impact minority and Black families in California. Whether it was redlining in the 1930s, a discriminatory practice of denying financial services to residents of certain areas based on their race or ethnicity, or racist language embedded in property records, people of color have battled housing inequality for far too long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The San Diego Foundation#The California Policy Lab#Child Tax Credit Dollars#The Child Tax Credit#Getctc Org
Times of San Diego

Latino Legacy Foundation Debuts Multimedia Chronicle of San Diego’s Hispanic Heritage

If you asked most Americans where the first efforts against segregated schools took place it’s a pretty good chance many would name states in the South. But they would be wrong. It was in Lemon Grove. This was just one of the revelations that came to light during a press conference Thursday at San Diego High School announcing the launch of the Latino Legacy Foundation‘s “Timeline-Milestones-Stories” project, as a tribute to the county’s Latino heritage and accomplishments.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
Times of San Diego

Tiffany Jokerst from West Hills High in Santee Among 5 State Teachers of the Year

A math and engineering teacher at West Hills High School in Santee was named Friday as one of California’s Teachers of the Year. Tiffany Jokerst, who teaches grades 9 through 12, is one of “five outstanding and talented teachers who have gone above and beyond during a challenging time in education, and in our lives,” according to a statement from the California Department of Education.
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

As Heat Deaths Rise, Advocates Say Calexico Must Do More to Protect its Homeless

It’s three o’clock on Aug. 4 and the temperature is creeping towards 119 degrees Fahrenheit in downtown Calexico. Maribel Padilla, the co-founder of the Brown Bag Coalition, is driving a van around the city to hand out water, cold towels and snacks to people who are unsheltered on the street. She makes water deliveries anytime the temperature goes over 114 degrees.
CALEXICO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy