San Diego Foundation Receives $250,000 in Grants for Child Tax Credit Outreach

The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

The San Diego Foundation received a combined $250,000 in grant funding to support Child Tax Credit application outreach in San Diego County, it was announced Tuesday.

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, which is supporting similar efforts throughout California, awarded a $200,000 grant. The foundation is the only San Diego-area nonprofit to receive grant funding from the organization.

It also received an additional $50,000 grant from the Earned Income Tax Credit Funders Network.

The grant funding is focused on outreach related to the March 2021 increase in the federal Child Tax Credit to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17. Millions of families are eligible for thousands of dollars in Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service, but many won’t receive them because they haven’t recently filed taxes, or their information on file with the IRS is out of date.

“The expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit presents a critical opportunity to dramatically improve financial stability for under-resourced families,” said Katie Rast, director of community impact with The San Diego Foundation. “However, these expansions can only achieve their goals if families know about the credits and are able to enroll.”

“We look forward to working with trusted community partners on outreach and enrollment in this important initiative, which has already lifted millions of children out of poverty since its implementation,” Rast said.

According to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, San Diego County has more than 25,000 children at risk of missing the expanded Child Tax Credit money. Additionally, the California Policy Lab estimates that up to $140 million in total Child Tax Credit dollars are at risk of not being received for San Diego County children.

San Diego families are encouraged to sign up and enroll for the Child Tax Credit at GetCTC.org/SanDiego. Families that didn’t file taxes in 2021 can apply for advance payments through Nov. 15; after that date families will need to file a tax return in 2022 to receive their payment.

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation works with partners around the world for social, cultural and environmental change designed to improve the lives of children, families and communities. The EITC Funders Network brings together funders interested in the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and other supports for low-income families, free-and low-cost tax preparation, and asset building.

For more than 46 years, The San Diego Foundation and its donors have granted more than $1.3 billion to support nonprofit organizations strengthening our community.