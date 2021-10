Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 13, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Fairbury Rural Fire, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Ambulance District #33 all responded to the report of a pickup truck that went off the road near the intersection of 568 Avenue and Highway 15, north of Fairbury. The truck ended up deep enough into the trees and tall grass that it could not be seen from the road.

