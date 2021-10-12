CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

There is no evidence that Southwest Airlines cancellations were caused by workers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled from Saturday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 11, leaving passengers across the country stranded. As the number of cancellations piled up, some people, including Donald Trump Jr., claimed they were due to Southwest Airlines employees walking off the job in protest of the company’s recently announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Meet the Federal Employees Who Will Refuse the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sophia Smith has worked at NASA for 37 years, but is prepared to leave in the coming weeks. She would not be leaving because she is exhausted after a long career at the space agency, or because she wants to travel or spend more time with family. Instead she would depart because she has decided she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith is seeking a religious exemption to President Biden’s mandate that all federal workers receive the immunization, but will step away next month if her request is denied.
Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
American Airlines Will Let Vaccine Exempt Employees Carry-On Working But “Detailed Plan” to Implement Federal Mandate Lacking

The union that represents more than 24,000 flight attendants at American Airlines has warned that the Dallas Fort Worth-based carrier still doesn’t have a “detailed plan” for how it will implement President Biden’s far-reaching vaccine mandate for federal contractors. American Airlines confirmed that the mandate did apply to its employees...
United Airlines moves to fire 232 employees who have refused to get Covid vaccine - as Texas judge blocks company from putting 2,000 workers on unpaid leave if they're seeking religious or medical exemption

United Airlines is terminating the employment of 232 workers who have refused to get vaccinated, CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed - as a Texas judge temporarily blocked the airline from putting 2,000 workers on unpaid leave if they're seeking religious or medical exemptions. Kirby, 54, told CBS Mornings on Wednesday...
Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
Another major airline to require all employee to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Southwest Airlines joins the list of companies with vaccine mandate

Southwest Airlines is the latest major company to join on the list of companies that are requiring workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, latest reports say. The Dallas based company announced on Monday that they are requiring more than 54,000 Southwest employees to get the Covid-19 shot no later than December 8. There will be exemptions for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, the company said.
He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
