Final game of season for JH Jays

KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway has been where South Holt was this regular season, very recently. After winning just one game the past two seasons, the Bluejays made a 15-win jump this year with a 16-6 regular season and a share of the 275 Conference championship. The Bluejays are one of the most improved teams in the state no matter how you slice it, but that didn't do much to take the sting off a 3-2 loss to South Holt in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday night in King City.

KING CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO