CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbxTB_0cPK8ygV00
Virus Outbreak Boeing Vaccines FILE — In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company.”

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” Any employee granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to “present a negative test result upon request.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members,” Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend “those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine.”

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing “to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns.”

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 5

Julian the Saint
7d ago

why don't all Boeing employees walk out including subcontractors...let's see what Boeing has to say about that...stand strong, and stand Together

Reply
7
Julian the Saint
7d ago

Remember your pension? Boeing and your bargaining buisness agent f💩cked you out of a 1000 lifetimes of pension.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Alabama State
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Arizona State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney's office announced that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tech, health care stocks lead Wall Street indexes higher

Health care and technology companies led a broad rally for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed another batch of encouraging company earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, driving the benchmark index to its fifth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON — (AP) — A group comprising dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Boeing Co#The Seattle Times#Iam#Speea#Republican
Boston 25 News WFXT

South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal agents were carrying out "law enforcement activity" on Tuesday at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. FBI officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 infection

WASHINGTON — Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a department spokesperson confirmed. Mayorkas “tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols,” DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a prepared statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston 25 News WFXT

Procter & Gamble to raise prices on household staples

The company that makes iconic household products like Tide and Gillette is warning its customers that prices will be going up. Procter & Gamble said the costs of freight and the materials that go into making the products are going up so they’re passing the increase on to consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the world's most valuable company, Apple, and have amassed more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group demanded $1 million ransom per person, although authorities were not clear whether that amount included the five children being held, a top Haitian official said Tuesday. The official, who was not authorized to speak...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy