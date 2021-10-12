CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Researchers Report Largest Chiplet Design and Early Prototyping

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the best path forward for large-scale chip/system integration? Good question. Cerebras has set a high bar with its wafer scale engine 2 (WSE-2); it has 2.6 trillion transistors, including 850,000 cores, and was fabricated using TSMC’s 7nm process on a roughly 8” x 8” silicon footprint. A different approach is to use chiplet technology in which various devices are mounted to a single silicon wafer using passive silicon-interconnect technology. This approach is more flexible, can scale, and offers significant cost advantages contends a new paper by researchers from UCLA and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Process#Un#Early Prototyping#Tsmc#Chiplet Technology#Urbana Champaign#Chiplet Assembly
