UCLA Researchers Report Largest Chiplet Design and Early Prototyping
What’s the best path forward for large-scale chip/system integration? Good question. Cerebras has set a high bar with its wafer scale engine 2 (WSE-2); it has 2.6 trillion transistors, including 850,000 cores, and was fabricated using TSMC’s 7nm process on a roughly 8” x 8” silicon footprint. A different approach is to use chiplet technology in which various devices are mounted to a single silicon wafer using passive silicon-interconnect technology. This approach is more flexible, can scale, and offers significant cost advantages contends a new paper by researchers from UCLA and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.www.hpcwire.com
