Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and White Sox goes down on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but inclement weather postponed it for a day. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1, which means this is an elimination game for the White Sox. If the Astros win Tuesday, then they'll advance to face the Red Sox in the ALCS. If the White Sox take it, then the two teams will play a decisive Game 5 back in Houston on Wednesday night. The essentials for this one:

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO