cloudtamer.io raises $9.5M to expand its sales and marketing operations

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, introduced Dynamic ETA® for Ocean, a new AI-powered innovation as part of its Dynamic OceanSM offering, which provides shippers, carriers and 3PLs with the market’s most accurate estimated times of arrival (ETAs) for 100% of their ocean shipments across all lanes worldwide. In addition, the company has rolled out new capabilities for monitoring and mitigating demurrage and detention risks. With these new enhancements, FourKites now provides the most advanced and robust solution on the market for real-time and predictive ocean visibility, exception management and cost controls. FourKites’ announcement comes on the heels of President Biden’s executive order calling for 24/7 operations at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to ease supply chain bottlenecks.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO