cloudtamer.io raises $9.5M to expand its sales and marketing operations

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Cloudtamer.io announced that it has raised a $9.5 million Series A funding round led by Blue Heron Capital and TDF Ventures, with participation from Blu Venture Investors, Early Light Ventures and Gaingels. This funding will be used to expand its sales and marketing operations as well as its engineering team to fuel company growth and bring enhanced cloud governance and management capabilities to market.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

