CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

JC GOLF: Chaps stay tied for 2nd at Bentwater Intercollegiate

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY – The No. 2-ranked Midland College golf team stayed in a tie for second place but lost some ground to the leader at the Bentwater Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The Chaparrals are tied with South Alabama with a 579 totals after they shot a 292 in the second round at Bentwater Country Club. Host Sam Houston State moved into first place with a 568 total and are ahead by 11 shots after shooting a 3-under par 281 on Tuesday.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy