JC GOLF: Chaps stay tied for 2nd at Bentwater Intercollegiate

MONTGOMERY – The No. 2-ranked Midland College golf team stayed in a tie for second place but lost some ground to the leader at the Bentwater Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The Chaparrals are tied with South Alabama with a 579 totals after they shot a 292 in the second round at Bentwater Country Club. Host Sam Houston State moved into first place with a 568 total and are ahead by 11 shots after shooting a 3-under par 281 on Tuesday.