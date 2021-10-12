CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 6?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five weeks of football, the Los Angeles Rams have cemented themselves toward the top of the league. But just how high are they viewed on a national level?. Sports Illustrated's MMQB released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the Week 5 games. While the Rams entered the week as the No. 1 ranked team, they have fallen four spots despite securing a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

