Schools nationwide warning parents about dangers of social media challenges

By Catherine Catoura
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- Schools across the country are warning parents about the dangers of viral social media trends. "Hundreds of soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, toilet paper rolls have been ripped off of walls, food and other items smeared across walls and floors and stalls, and plumbing fixtures ripped off of walls, causing flooding damage,” said Anthony Johnson, Chief Communications Officer of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

