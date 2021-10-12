CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Citrix collaborates with Google Cloud to help customers accelerate and embrace hybrid work

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Citrix Systems and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to deliver the future of hybrid work for enterprise customers. The companies announced a new collaboration which will include Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering on Google Cloud. The service will leverage Citrix’s management plane and HDX protocol to...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud helps organizations secure the hybrid workforce

SecurID announced innovations that empower security-sensitive organizations to work dynamically, accelerate their cloud journeys and advance zero-trust security with the launch of SecurID Governance and Lifecycle (G&L) Cloud. Businesses everywhere are grappling with the need to secure hybrid workforces, the accelerating pace of digital transformation, and increasingly complex regulatory environments....
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Multi-factor authentications soar as enterprises move away from passwords to secure hybrid workers

Enterprises are taking steps to move away from passwords and adopting low-friction authentication methods to protect the hybrid workforce, a Cisco’s Duo Security report reveals. Multi-factor authentications increased significantly. While the total number of multi-factor authentications increased 39% in the past year, biometric authentications grew even faster at 48%. The...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

ManageEngine adds anti-ransomware capabilities to its UEM solution to combat evolving cyberthreats

ManageEngine announced the addition of data loss prevention for endpoints, anti-ransomware and endpoint compliance capabilities to its unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, Desktop Central. Since the prevalent adoption of remote work, organizations have noticed a nearly 500% spike in ransomware attacks, not just adding to the evolving cyberthreat landscape but...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Healthcare Triangle Announces Google Cloud Partnership To Accelerate Health Care, Life Sciences Transformation

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI), a cloud and data company working in health care and life sciences, is announcing a new partnership to help transform the company. What Happened: Healthcare Triangle announced it has advance to Google Cloud Premier Partner status. The status was reached through the company’s success in managing Google Cloud related solutions for regulated health care and life sciences organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Telecom Companies#Citrix Systems#Daas#Hdx#Business Strategy#Google Cloud#Google Cloud Google#Citrix Citrix#Global Ecosystem
helpnetsecurity.com

IoT investment to overtake other Industry 4.0 tech in the near future

Investment in IoT is set to overtake cloud computing, next generation security, big data analytics and other digital transformation technologies in the near future, according to Inmarsat. Respondents drawn from multiple industries reported plans to invest the greatest proportion of their IT budget on IoT projects over the next three...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Logicalis Secure OnMesh empowers the digital workplace with data-driven managed security services

Logicalis launched its new security solution – Secure OnMesh. Aligning with one of Gartner’s key trends for 2021 – Cybersecurity Mesh, – “a distributed architectural approach to scalable, flexible and reliable cybersecurity control” – Logicalis is shifting the focus from the traditional, risk focussed approach to security to one that empowers the digital workplace with data-driven managed security services.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

SASE emerges as the edge becomes an enterprise focal point

Network attacks continue to proliferate, especially sophisticated probing of user domain registries, ransomware attacks, and malware injections via trojans. To further challenge IT, network traffic is far more distributed than in the past: Enterprise applications continue to migrate to the cloud instead of being hosted in the corporate data center, the number of workers accessing enterprise applications remotely continues to increase, and the number of IoT devices connecting to the network is also exploding. This creates a rather complex scenario of connectivity needs that must be satisfied in a secure and well-managed fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
insurancebusinessmag.com

Helping contractors to embrace technology

Among the notable panels at this year’s Insuretech Connect conference in Las Vegas, was one that focused on insurers creating digital ecosystems to deliver more value to policyholders. Leaders from EY, Nationwide, Celent, Travelers and AXA XL touched on different segments that will benefit from ongoing tech adoption and innovation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
helpnetsecurity.com

The CISO’s guide to evaluating third-party security platforms

A comprehensive third-party security program can align your vendor’s security with your internal security controls and risk appetite. Such a program can also help you remediate risk if your vendors fall short. And the right third-party security management platform can be a smart way to get your program off the ground or automate the one you already have in place.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Compliance does not equal security

Buy these widgets. Write these policies. Be compliant. Be secure. While certain industry bodies set specific cybersecurity standards and requirements, following them is not enough to protect your organization from cyber attacks and to achieve resilience. Security started with compliance. Compliance was the primary driver for many businesses to build...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Keysight Technologies acquires SCALABLE to accelerate the use of simulation capabilities

Keysight Technologies announced it has acquired SCALABLE Network Technologies. Based in Culver City, CA, SCALABLE Network Technologies, a privately held company, provides network simulation solutions to model and visualize communications networks and cyber threats. SCALABLE’s unique offerings provide accurate, at scale digital models of heterogeneous communications networks to include 5G,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

SOC Prime raises $11M to accelerate the adoption of the threat detection marketplace

SOC Prime announced that it closed $11M in Series A funding led by DNX Ventures, with participation from Streamlined Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners. The company will use the funding to scale and accelerate the adoption of the threat detection marketplace where researchers monetize their content to help security teams defend against cyber attacks faster and more efficiently than ever. The funding brings the total raised by SOC Prime to $11.5M.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Remote access security strategy under scrutiny as hybrid/remote working persists

A report by Menlo Security highlights growing concerns about securing users as the trend for hybrid and remote working is set to remain. The new report – which surveyed 500+ IT decision makers in the U.S. and the U.K., including a third at C-level – looks at attitudes to securing remote access to applications and resources and the adoption of zero trust solutions.
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

400GbE data center switch ports shipments to exceed 10 million this year

Shipments of 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) data center switch ports are on track to exceed 10 million this year, more than triple the prior year’s shipments, according to a report from Crehan Research. In correlation with this strong 400GbE data center switch ramp, 50Gbps SerDes shipments are surpassing 25Gbps SerDes...
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Nutanix expands cloud service riches with Citrix, new Governance tools and more

As should be expected, the recent Nutanix .NEXT conference offered up a clutch of developments and additions to the capabilities of its hyper-converged, multi-cloud platform, and it is the area of enriching the services available has got some of the most important attention this time round. Two that stood out...
SOFTWARE
mobileworldlive.com

Accelerating the Adoption of Cloud

Carriers have an opportunity to revolutionise both business and networks with cloud. Key challenges in areas such as security and cost still need to be overcome when adopting cloud but the importance, if done right, can deliver huge benefits for the telco industry. The road to a hybrid or cloud-native world is crucial when put into context of how the connected industry is being reshaped, and this session will focus on sharing best practice and open communication between Telco’s and cloud-computing service providers.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy