CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Interactive heat map shows homeless population in Colorado Springs

By Erin Chapman
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago

Homeward Pikes Peak tracks homelessness in Colorado Springs through an interactive heat map.

The most recent findings show the number of homeless growing in the Southeast side of the city near South Academy and Sandcreek.

Twice a week, an outreach team hits the streets to talk with those who are living on the streets, in hopes of finding them a home.

“It is just a matter of letting people know that I am there to help them and I am serious about it. I have the resources to help them,” said John Moore, outreach team member for Homeward Pikes Peak.

Each time a team member encounters a homeless person, they record the interaction and status of the person’s situation.

Once the information is stored, it is then sent to a database where Homeward Pikes Peak is able to locate them at their last known location and continue to try and meet with them to find a stable home.

“My goal is to help them to deal with those problems and to get the help they need to reintegrate into society," said Moore.

Every year, close to 600 people are added to the map.

Additionally, Homeward Pikes Peak has housed 80 people in the last 18 months.

To take a closer look at the interactive map click here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Heat Map#Weather#Homeward Pikes Peak#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy