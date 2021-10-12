Michigan Man Gets 7 Years In Connection To Fatal 2019 Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Michigan man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for a gun charge connected to a deadly shootout in 2019 in downtown Minneapolis.

Marvin Lavell-Caine Lomax, 25, of Detroit, was sentenced to 84 months in prison and two years of supervised released for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said.

According to court documents, Lomax and another person engaged in a shootout at the Hawthorne Bus Terminal in September 2019. Surveillance video captured them shooting at another person, who died later of injuries suffered in the gun battle.

Lomax and the individual with him fled the scene, threw their guns in the trash and booked a bus back to Detroit. Hours later, police found the tossed guns in a trash bin. Both of the firearms had been stolen.

Lomax’s DNA was found on one of the shell casings at the scene, which was linked to one of the guns, prosecutors say. Additionally, investigators found footage on social media of Lomax talking and laughing about the shooting.

Lomax was indicted in December of 2019 in connection with the shooting. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

More On WCCO.com :