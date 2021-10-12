CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the values, priorities that have SF Giants on verge of ‘special’ achievement

By Kerry Crowley
Red Bluff Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — When Giants manager Gabe Kapler wrote his lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Kris Bryant was penciled in to start at his fourth different position of the series. Bryant played left field on Friday, center field on Saturday, first base on Monday and will...

