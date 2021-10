There are many updates regarding various players in this week’s edition of the Buffalo Sabres prospects report. Defenseman Owen Power is off to a strong start with the University of Michigan, forward Isak Rosén is going through a tough stretch in Sweden, and forward JJ Peterka was sent down to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL). It’s a few weeks into a lot of these prospect’s seasons, and there are already a lot of intriguing narratives that can be formed from their play. Catch up on how the Sabres prospects are performing.

