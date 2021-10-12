CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Rooney reportedly banning new novel from being translated into Hebrew

By New York Post
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt girl novelist Sally Rooney has reportedly refused to allow her new novel to be published in Hebrew because she supports a boycott of Israel. The acclaimed Irish novelist turned down Modan, the Israeli publisher that translated her previous books, because of her outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Haaretz reported.

www.foxnews.com

The Jewish Press

An Open Letter to Sally Rooney RE: Boycotting Israel

I understand from the recent publicity that you are engaged in a boycott of Israel. Let’s be frank, the manner in which the story originally came out was a bit of a mess wasn’t it – because it painted you as someone who was boycotting Hebrew, rather than just Israel. Following this initial negative publicity, I am certain that the key players of the boycott movement circled around to protect you and helped compile the carefully worded but ultimately disingenuous statement that tried to undo some of the damage. The BDS camp have these public cultural boycott announcements down to a fine art (pardon the pun).
MIDDLE EAST
stljewishlight.org

Sally Rooney clarifies: She’s boycotting Israel, not the Hebrew language.

On Tuesday, celebrated Irish novelist Sally Rooney clarified her stance on Hebrew translations of her new novel “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. “The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available,” Rooney wrote in a statement the Forward received from her agent, Tracy Bohan, on Tuesday following reports that she had declined to have the book be translated in Israel by Modan Publishing House, which published her first two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sally Rooney turns down an Israeli translation on political grounds

Sally Rooney has turned down an offer from the Israeli publisher that translated her two previous novels into Hebrew, due to her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Irish author’s second novel Normal People was translated into 46 languages, and it was expected that Beautiful World, Where Are You would reach a similar number. However, Hebrew translation rights have not yet been sold, despite the publisher Modan putting in a bid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Sally Rooney
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Normal People author Sally Rooney, 30, is accused of anti-Semitism after 'refusing to allow her new book to be published in Hebrew because she supports a boycott of Israel'

An award-winning Irish author has been accused of anti-Semitism after reportedly refusing to allow her new book to be published in Hebrew. Sally Rooney, 30, was asked by Israeli publisher Modan to translate her new book -Beautiful World, Where Are You - but the author allegedly rejected the request because she supports a cultural boycott of Israel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

Sally Rooney Won’t Let Israel-Based Publisher Translate Her Latest Book

Sally Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, is already an international best seller, but it has now hit a snag. After a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Rooney would not let the book be translated to Hebrew as a way of supporting the pro-Palestinian boycott of Israel, the Irish writer gave a statement to the Guardian and other outlets expanding upon her decision. Rooney confirmed that she has “chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house” after Modan Publishing House previously translated her books Conversations With Friends (published in 2017) and Normal People (published in 2018) to Hebrew. Rooney said she made the choice as part of the larger Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement to boycott “complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system and other grave human rights violations.” She continued, “I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Sally Rooney refuses to allow new novel to be published in Hebrew over views on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sally Rooney, the acclaimed Irish author, has reportedly refused to allow her new novel to be published in Hebrew due to her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The disclosure was made in a recent newspaper interview which said that Rooney had turned down a translation bid from Modan, an Israeli publisher, as she supports a boycott of Israel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Sally Rooney’s ‘cultural boycott’ is a betrayal of literature itself

Among the proudest exhibits on my bookshelves are the Hebrew versions of my three novels. Seeing your words translated into a different language is always a thrill, but there is something extra special when those words are represented in a different alphabet – the square, black, blockish letters of Hebrew’s Ktav Ashuri. Plus, you have to read from right to left, which makes the mind boggle in a good way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebrag.com

Everything to know about the Sally Rooney translation controversy

If you spent any time online yesterday, you definitely heard about the furore surrounding the Hebrew translation of the new novel from Sally Rooney; she’s almost certainly the biggest author in the world after all. Beautiful World, Where Are You was released in September to strong acclaim, her follow-up to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KESQ

Sally Rooney refuses to sell Hebrew rights for latest book to Israeli publisher, citing political objections

Author Sally Rooney said she has chosen not to sell the translation rights for her latest novel to an Israeli-based publishing house, citing concerns about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Publishing house Modan has previously published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s two other novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends.”. In a statement...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Sally Rooney has has every right to make the choice she has over her new book – and we will see more like it

It’s a sobering thought that Sally Rooney’s decision not to allow the translation rights to her book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” to be taken up by an Israel-based publisher has provoked more outrage –and indeed coverage—here in the UK than anything which has been happening in Israel and the Palestinian occupied territories in recent months.Whatever you think of the Irish novelist’s decision, it has focused attention, however briefly, on a conflict which it sometimes seems as if the world would rather forget.It hasn’t been hard for her many critics to make the case against her stance. She has made...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

Sally Rooney Enters the Activist-Author Debate

Sally Rooney—writer of three critically acclaimed novels wherein Irish 20-somethings emote uneasily on the nature of relations as they pertain to class, international affairs, and the interpersonal—made headlines this week following a report that the author declined to make her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, available to the Hebrew-language publisher Modan Publishing House, which released Rooney’s previous two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

The Sally Rooney boycott brouhaha is right out of a Sally Rooney novel

By now you’ve heard: Sally Rooney, the millennial Irish author whose three novels have launched a thousand thinkpieces, is refusing to let an Israeli publishing house translate and distribute her latest book, “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. That choice prompted the literary brouhaha of the week, especially after Rooney, pressed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sally Rooney confirms she turned down Israeli publisher in solidarity with Palestinians

Sally Rooney has confirmed that she turned down an Israeli publisher’s request to print a Hebrew translation of her latest book due to her stance on the Palestine conflict. In a statement, the bestselling author said that the Hebrew-language translation rights to Beautiful World, Where Are You are still available, and she would be “pleased” and “proud” to have the translated novel published in a way that was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.Israel-based publisher Modan had published translations of Rooney’s previous two novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but told press yesterday that their request to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Fox News

