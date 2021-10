A Petaluma man with spina bifida who worked at a local Safeway for more than two years says he felt forced to quit after he sought accommodations for his medical condition. Noah Leader, 24, said the condition caused him to miss work at least once per week during his time at Safeway, a problem Leader said his former supervisor largely tolerated. But a change in supervisors — and Leader’s decision to seek formal accommodations in his job this past summer — led to what Leader described as pressure to resign.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO