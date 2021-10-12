CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Smuggler abandons 7-year-old just north of the border

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 7 days ago

CALEXICO, Calif. ( Border Report ) — Border Patrol Agents from the El Centro Sector discovered an abandoned 7-year-old girl just north of the border last week.

The child, who was from El Salvador, was first spotted by agents who were monitoring the area’s remote video surveillance system.

They noticed a man with the little girl draped on his back, dangling on a rope ladder atop the 30-foot United States-Mexico International Fence.

The smuggler was reportedly attempting to lower the small child onto the U.S. side of the barrier.

Agents approached the little girl once she was on U.S. soil.

A Border Patrol news release said agents decided not to approach or interrupt the smuggler thinking he might “panic and drop the child resulting in serious injury or death given the height of the border wall.”

The incident happened about two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

According to the Border Patrol, the smuggler instructed the child to walk north before he returned to Mexico.

Agents conducted a welfare check of the child and transported her to the El Centro Sector’s Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

She was fine and had suffered no injuries.

“No one, let alone a child of any age, should be exposed to the multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said. “Smugglers will always view children as a commodity to gain a profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual except their own.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
