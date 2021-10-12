CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Man sentenced in 2019 shooting death of Jackson pastor

By Mary Grace Eppes
WAPT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — A man has been sentenced for his role in the January 2019 shooting death of a Jackson pastor. Morgan Quinn, one of four people charged in the death of pastor Antonio Longino, was charged with two counts of capital murder, which was reduced to second degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Tomie Green sentenced Quinn to serve 40 years with 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

www.wapt.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Hinds County, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Society
County
Hinds County, MS
Jackson, MS
Society
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Pastors#Dodge

Comments / 0

Community Policy