Man sentenced in 2019 shooting death of Jackson pastor

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been sentenced for his role in the January 2019 shooting death of a Jackson pastor. Morgan Quinn, one of four people charged in the death of pastor Antonio Longino, was charged with two counts of capital murder, which was reduced to second degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Tomie Green sentenced Quinn to serve 40 years with 10 years suspended and five years of supervised probation in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.