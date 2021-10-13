A Stay At This Cozy Washington Cottage Requires Crossing The Canadian Border

Did you know that Washington has a tiny town so far removed from the rest of the state you need an up-to-date passport to visit? Point Roberts is technically Evergreen State territory, but it requires crossing the Canadian border to reach it. As you can imagine, that led to some struggles when the border was closed. But Point Roberts is finally accessible again, and the community can always use our support.

If you’re looking to truly get away from it all, we’ve discovered the perfect little cottage for a romantic weekend or a solo escape. And the best part is, you’ll feel like you’ve traveled internationally, but you’ll still make it home for work on Monday with no jet lag.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Gingerbread Cottage is a cozy 500-square-foot hideaway located in a private wooded setting in Point Roberts.

The cottage is small, but it has all the comforts of home.

The mini kitchen has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, and a small stove.

Gingerbread Cottage has been called the ultimate couples' getaway, and it's certainly romantic.

Upstairs, you'll find a single quiet, luxurious, comfortable bedroom...

... and outside, there's a full concrete patio with seating for two.

The cottage is next to a 250-acre park with walking trails leading down to a mile of secluded pacific beach.

Consider this inspiration to get your passport renewed. Then, book yourself a stay at the Gingerbread Cottage here.