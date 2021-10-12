CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young girl reunited with lost teddy bear one year later thanks to caring Glacier NP ranger

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 7 days ago
A year ago this October, young Naomi Pascal lost her favorite toy, Teddy, while hiking with her family on Hidden Lake Trail in Glacier National Park.

“Pretty much almost back to Bigfork and we realized, I think Naomi was the one that realized Teddy was missing,” said Naomi's dad Ben Pascal.

Teddy was no average bear, holding deep significance to Naomi as he was the first gift she received from her new family before being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2016.

Ben Pascal

“Yeah, we have lots of pictures of her getting the bear and that was definitely her first toy and so it was really special that she was able to have that until we were able to go and meet her in person,” said Naomi's mom Addie Pascal.

After a big snowstorm, Glacier National Park Ranger Tom Mazzarisi stumbled upon Teddy while out on patrol. “On our way up, I noticed this little Teddy Bear kind of with still snow melting off it, little bit off the trail."

Despite being weathered from the storm, Ranger Mazzarisi decided to hold on to Teddy and placed him on his patrol car dashboard, dignifying Teddy his vehicle's unofficial mascot.

“Perfect little spot, sat upright looking out the front windshield,” said Ranger Mazzarisi.

For close to a year Teddy sat proudly front and center on the patrol car dashboard, helping keep a watchful eye out for bears and other wild animals.

Ben Pascal

“Over 5,000 miles I would think, a lot of time driving back and forth and spent a lot of time with bears, this probably in my career in the park service including Yellowstone has been the busiest year for bears." - Glacier National Park Ranger Tom Mazzarisi

Fast forward to last week, a family friend of the Pascal’s happened to be hiking in Glacier National Park and noticed Teddy sitting on a patrol car dashboard.

“They just happened upon this ranger truck randomly and her niece saw Teddy in the dashboard, and they texted a picture of Teddy to my wife Addie and said is this the bear and she’s like yeah!” said Ben.

Soon after, Ben and Addie broke the news to Naomi that Teddy was coming home

“I felt excited because I didn’t know I was going to ever see him again,” said Naomi.

A few days later Teddy was express mailed to the Pascal family home in Jackson, Wyoming, back in Naomi’s loving arms where he belongs.

Ben Pascal

“You got just like a little bit excited I think, just like a tiny bit excited, she was like jumping up and down she was so excited,” said Addie.

Ranger Mazzarisi said he was more than happy to keep Teddy company this last year.

He hopes to meet Naomi in person one day for a Teddy reunion back in Glacier National Park.

“But it would be great to just talk to her and her family and just kind of tell them some stories from our travels together last year,” Ranger Mazzarisi told MTN News.

AccuWeather

Girl, 6, has heartwarming reunion with travel companion 1 year later

Glacier National Park, at 1,583 square miles of wilderness, is a tough place to find a lost item, let alone a treasured one. But thankfully for a little girl named Naomi Pascal, who has carried around her teddy bear "Teddy" almost everywhere since she was adopted from Ethiopia at the age of 1, Glacier's dedicated team of park rangers kept Teddy safe until he was able to return home.
ENVIRONMENT
107.5 Zoo FM

GNP Ranger Helps With Heartwarming Reunion of Girl’s Stuffed Bear

Everybody has a favorite stuffed animal while they're growing up. There's always that one that you choose to be a bedtime buddy, to take trips to grandma's house, and pick for show and tell. My favorite was Foofur. Do you remember him? If you don't, check out the cartoon below that starred the titular blue dog. Man, looking back it was pretty awful!
countrymessenger.com

No teddy bear

I was driving down highway 65 about a mile north of New Richmond when I spotted a big black blob alongside the last standing 10 acres of corn in the huge field across from the Harley Shop. A quick scan of the field told me at wasn’t a big black irrigation tire. A huge combine, corn wagons and trucks were working the other half of the field. I swung around, pulled off the road and grabbed my binoculars. Hundreds of cars were roaring past, all oblivious to the 400 or so pound bear sitting on his butt enjoying the corn feed. I was not surprised when he paused from eating to look up at me, noting that he was being observed at 1000 yards.
gonzaga.edu

The Legacy of Pooky the Teddy Bear

Brian Kuhta (’86) fondly calls the teddy bear’s charcoal-black “scar” on his left backside a birthmark. Significantly smaller than it once was, the wound is a time capsule of Pooky the Teddy Bear’s adventures at Gonzaga University – one of which almost set the Bozarth Mansion ablaze. Everyone knew who...
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: As Halloween Approaches, Remember Not All Dogs Will Enjoy Wearing Costumes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animal Advocate Carol Erickson with the PSPCA joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project segment. As Halloween approaches many animal parents enjoy dressing their furbabies up to get in the spirit. While putting your animal in a costume is extremely cute, Erickson has a reminder for you. “A lot of animals are kind of terrified by this kind of stuff,” Erickson said. Dogs need the freedom to move, so if the costume is super tight and restrictive, it might not be a great idea to put your pup in. Pet owners need to remember that not every dog is going to enjoy dressing up and make sure they are having as much fun as you are while they are in the costume. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL PET PROJECT SEGMENT. 
96.3 The Blaze

One of the Only Private Homes in Glacier Park is on the Market

When it comes to real estate, Montana has been red hot. Home values have tripled in some areas due to the influx of people escaping crowded cities and states. During the pandemic, Missoula and the Bitterroot saw huge property value increases, as some buyers were buying property "sight unseen." Well, it appears there is a property that just went on the market that just about anyone would buy "sight unseen." One of the only private homes, inside the borders of one of the most beautiful National Parks in the country.
CBS Minnesota

Landscapers Encounter Mama Bear And Cubs Under Nisswa Deck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may have heard the expression “poking the bear” — but imagine having to do it for real. Landscapers Amber Reece, Ashley Zimmerman and Hanah Schmit from Nisswa’s Copper Creek Garden Center and Market noticed a client’s yard was a mess Monday morning. Bushes and plants had been eaten, and furniture was strewn about the property. The trio soon discovered three bears underneath the deck: a mama and her two cubs. MORE: Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood (credit: Ashley Zimmerman) Conservation officers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came over and slid a stick through the cracks on the deck to coax the bears out. All three took off into the woods. The DNR says the summer drought has made it difficult for bears to gather food for hibernation, especially their staples of acorns, hazelnuts and berries. Bears try to consumer as much as 15,000 calories this time of year. People who encounter bears are asked to give them space, and contact the DNR.
