La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life…if it wasn’t already apparent! She’s been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in ‘Power’ as Keisha and now killing a new role and the ‘BMF’ series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed, confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.

For the first time in an interview, La La actually opened up about the controversial scandal that ended her relationship with Carmelo after 12 years together, and she claims she was blindsided by his cheating. Back in 2017, rumors first swirled that the NBA player was cheating on his wife and unfortunately, a woman named Mia revealed on social media that she was allegedly pregnant with Melo’s outside child.

While chatting with Angie Martinez this week, La La finally spoke publicly on the issue and revealed the entire situation actually blinded her.

“Nah, that sh*t hit me really hard,” she said. “It came outta nowhere. I wasn’t expecting—I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

