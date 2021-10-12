CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eI7s_0cPK3wWk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUOvF_0cPK3wWk00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life…if it wasn’t already apparent! She’s been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in ‘Power’ as Keisha and now killing a new role and the ‘BMF’ series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.

For the first time in an interview, La La actually opened up about the controversial scandal that ended her relationship with Carmelo after 12 years together, and she claims she was blindsided by his cheating. Back in 2017, rumors first swirled that the NBA player was cheating on his wife and unfortunately, a woman named Mia revealed on social media that she was allegedly pregnant with Melo’s outside child.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GG’s momma🌻 (@miaangel_)

While chatting with Angie Martinez this week, La La finally spoke publicly on the issue and revealed the entire situation actually blinded her.

“Nah, that sh*t hit me really hard,” she said. “It came outta nowhere. I wasn’t expecting—I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

Hit play to see it.

Comments / 41

Harvey Good
4d ago

You mean she didn’t know he had a piece in every State…..or 3 in every State……when you make millions stuff like that happens !!

Reply(1)
8
Patricia Johnson
4d ago

Having a baby outside your marriage is just trifling. Why did he even marry her? A**hole.

Reply(2)
9
Bless One
6d ago

I bet the chick Carmelo was creeping with is not as fine as LaLa

Reply(4)
13
Related
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Angie Martinez
Person
La La Anthony
primetimer.com

Porsha Williams becomes the second longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star to announce her exit this week

Williams' announcement via Instagram comes three days after Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from the Bravo reality show after 11 years. Williams is not leaving Bravo, however. She's expected to star in a Bravo reality show focusing on her family. Williams joined Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 5 in 2012. "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams wrote. "Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Gg
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy