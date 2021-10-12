CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Fresh off elbow surgery, Christyn Williams eager for redemption, consistency as senior leader on UConn women’s basketball team

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Christyn Williams has always been a person who wears her heart on her sleeve. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to hear her describe her offseason in a YouTube video series she released earlier this fall called “Redemption Summer.”

The UConn senior, a 5-foot-11 guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, had a tumultuous junior year in which her confidence struggles led to her disappearing at times on the court. Though she had a tremendous postseason, the team’s Final Four loss to Arizona left a bad taste in her mouth as a national title evaded the Huskies yet again.

Add in a midsummer elbow surgery and Williams returns to Storrs for her final year eager as ever to see that the Huskies finish on top, as she said in July .

Williams came to Storrs ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2018, having won Gatorade National Player of the Year. While she got off to a good start and had a strong postseason as a freshman, much of her sophomore and junior years were defined by inconsistency.

But in March, Williams finally “realized how to play to her potential and to who she is,” as coach Geno Auriemma put it during the Big East Tournament. Emerging as a two-way player tasked with guarding an opponent’s best, Williams was able to unlock her offensive game. She was ultimately the team’s second-leading scorer at 16.3 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting, but just 34.3 percent from the arc.

Williams doesn’t want to use it as an excuse, but she was dealing with something in the second half of the season that, while not public at the time, was impacting her game. She was playing through a nerve issue in her left elbow, her shooting arm.

“It was a nerve thing so it would come and go. It was really weird,” Williams said Friday, describing the sensation as a sharp pain. “The doctor told me it’s usually a baseball injury, so I don’t know how the heck I got it. But it started really, really bothering me consistently in January. I’m not going to use that as an excuse for my shooting percentage, whatever, things happen. I think my shooting was mental anyway.”

Williams got through the season and summer session in Storrs before undergoing an ulnar nerve transposition and scope in the back of her elbow on July 8. Williams’ “Redemption Summer” documentary showed her sister, a physical therapist, helping her rehab back home.

Now beginning preseason workouts in Storrs, Williams said she’s feeling 100 percent.

“I’m so glad that I did it,” Williams said. “It wasn’t a very invasive surgery and I’m back. It was two months of recovery so it was perfect timing.”

If she is able to build off the end to her junior season, where she averaged 16.9 points in her final 10 games and had three 20-plus-point games to conclude the NCAA Tournament, she and the Huskies should be in good shape.

“Just be more consistent, just trying to keep my momentum from the tournament last year, and hopefully I’m better now than I was then,” Williams said of her goals. “They need me to be the player that I was during the tournament, and that is just doing anything that I can do for my team, whether that’s defensively or offensively.”

Auriemma saw that determination earlier this summer.

“I think Christyn came out of that NCAA Tournament with a different mindset,” he said, “and this has been probably the hardest I’ve seen her go in all the time she’s been here.”

“She’s definitely been putting in time, especially over the summer,” teammate Evina Westbrook said. “Just getting her mind right, I think that was the biggest thing for her throughout the year last year. Especially her going home, she loves being home, she loves being around her family, loves being around the right people, especially us and just being around a team more, I think, has really helped her. But she’s definitely going to take her game to another level.”

Williams is also more settled in her role. At the beginning of last year she was trying to rebound from a tough sophomore season and admitted she was nervous about needing to lead such a freshmen-heavy squad.

This year, though, she’s a year older and knows what’s expected and how deliver it.

“[Being a senior] has been a long time coming,” Williams said. “I finally feel like a leader leader because I’m a senior. I mean obviously we were leaders last year, too, but we were juniors. But now that we’re seniors, it’s just surreal. We’re just going to try to continue to do what we were doing last year, lead by example, communicate heavily, and the younger guys do a great job of following our lead.”

If all goes according to plan it will allow Williams to go out with her best season, a national title and her quest for redemption fulfilled.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
theuconnblog.com

Notebook: Christyn Williams “100 percent” after offseason elbow surgery

After undergoing an ulnar nerve transposition and scope on her left elbow surgery in July, junior guard Christyn Williams declared herself “100 percent” for the start of official practice. “It gets sore sometimes but that’s normal,” she said. Williams said her elbow started bothering her consistently in January and continued...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota RB hits transfer portal following Gophers' win over Nebraska

Minnesota’s running back room is taking another hit. This time, the Gophers are watching a player explore his options outside the Twin Cities. Rivals.com is reporting that Cameron Wiley has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal after spend 2 1/2 seasons with the Golden Gophers. He rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown during his time at Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball returners, newcomers fighting for minutes on deep, talented team

The 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball team may be returning all five starters and most of the key reserves but as the Huskies’ first preseason practice kicked off Friday one thing was clear: There are no guarantees when it comes to playing time. “Going in you would think that, yeah, [last year’s starters] have an edge over everyone else,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “How big an edge and whether ...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christyn Williams
Person
Geno Auriemma
Detroit News

Surprise Sweet 16 run has UM women's basketball team aiming even higher

Indianapolis — Looking back, Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico admits there were times when last season could’ve gone in a completely different direction. The Wolverines had a 21-day gap between games in December due to COVID-19-related concerns within the program. In late January and early February, they went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thechannels.org

Youthful SBCC women’s basketball squad eager for start of the season

The City College women’s basketball team had their mental toughness tested by the pandemic, but they’ve been putting in the extra effort to be ready for the fast-approaching season. Sporting a roster of 15 freshmen, the Vaqueros have taken part in multiple preseason scrimmages to get their players experience ahead...
VENTURA, CA
chatsports.com

UConn women’s basketball’s competition for playing time begins

UConn Huskies men's basketball, UConn Huskies, UConn Huskies women's basketball, University of Connecticut, Geno Auriemma, Moriah Jefferson, Breanna Stewart, Bria Hartley, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis. Ahead of the first official practice on Friday, UConn women’s basketball’s players didn’t know what to expect. While they’d all been through workouts in the summer and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WECT

UNCW women’s basketball team begins season with ten new players

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team is counting down the days to tipoff for the 2021-22 season. Coach Karen Barefoot’s squad welcomes in a group of ten newcomers among transfers and freshmen. “We want to compete. We want to play,” said Barefoot. “I mean, every time we...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Heart On#Storrs
247Sports

Home tip-offs finalized for women's basketball

(Wire reports) Ole Miss women’s basketball has completed its slate for the upcoming year, finalizing all home tipoff times for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. As revealed in prior announcements, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss will be host to 15 contests for the Rebel women this season – seven in non-conference action and eight in SEC play. Of the 10 nationally televised games that Ole Miss will play in this season, six will occur in Oxford, starting Nov. 14 vs. Mississippi Valley State (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and followed up by TV games against Tennessee on Jan. 9 (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Mississippi State on Jan. 16 (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2), LSU on Feb. 7 (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network), Texas A&M on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and the regular season finale vs. South Carolina on Feb. 27 (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network/ESPN2). All other home contests will stream live online on SEC Network+.
BASKETBALL
thesimpsonian.com

Men’s and Women’s basketball teams prepare for spring season

Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the American Rivers Conference pushed back all winter sports to compete after Jan. 1. This left the men’s and women’s basketball teams with only conference games. Men’s basketball coach Brad Bjorkgren enters his 7th year at Simpson and women’s basketball coach Brian Niemuth enters...
BASKETBALL
Daily Progress

Remade Virginia women’s basketball team eyes winning season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tina Thompson believes this year’s Virginia women’s basketball team is better prepared to win games than any of her previous three seasons as the team’s head coach. After three consecutive losing seasons and a winless record last year — UVa played five games before the team opted...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times West Virginian

Esmery Martinez named to all-Big 12 Women's Basketball Preseason team

MORGANTOWN — Junior forward Esmery Martinez of West Virginia was named to the all-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason first team on Wednesday. Martinez, a junior from Hato Mayor Del Rey, Dominican Republic, averaged a double-double last season with 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds a game. Named honorable mention from West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy