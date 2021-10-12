16 more Connecticut state employees fired over Gov. Lamont’s vaccine mandate, bringing total to 28

Gov. Ned Lamont, with sunglasses, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other officials stand within feet of a train heading toward the Windsor Locks station. Christopher Keating

An additional 16 Connecticut state employees have been fired due to failing to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont’s vaccine mandate, officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total to 28 employees who refused to be vaccinated or tested weekly, said Max Reiss, Lamont’s chief spokesman.

All 28 were probationary employees, in their first six months on the job, who have fewer labor protections than longer-term employees.

“Those were individuals who made it clear that they were not going to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing,’' Reiss said Tuesday. “Additionally, the process has started to put individuals on unpaid administrative leave for 45 days — for employees who are longer term and have rights under collective bargaining. ... The ball is rolling.’'

As late as Monday, Reiss said, “There were individuals who were providing proof of testing and providing proof of vaccination. We’re trying to make sure that we’re not missing anybody here.’'

The agencies where the 28 dismissed employees worked could be released as soon as Wednesday.

Lamont has said repeatedly that the employees were being contacted directly so that they knew the seriousness of the issue.

“We’re reaching out to people, making sure there is no confusion, making sure they know that this is what the rules are,’' Lamont told reporters recently. “One more chance if you want to play by the rules — vaccination or testing. Here’s your opportunity. Otherwise, you can’t work for us now. … We made sure it wasn’t a matter of misunderstanding.’’

One of the problems has been that numerous state employees said they had been incorrectly listed as unvaccinated when, in fact, they were actually vaccinated.

Overall, more than 600 state employees were listed last week as noncompliant in 50 different agencies, departments, and commissions — ranging from small agencies like the chief medical examiner’s office to the state prisons with more than 5,000 employees. Some small agencies like the offices of the attorney general and the state treasurer have 100% compliance.

While Lamont said some of the problems were due to “user error” by employees, he pledged that he would not place any employees on unpaid leave if they had made a sincere effort to comply and then ran into paperwork problems. But union officials disputed the notion by Lamont that they might have been due to human error.

During recent negotiations with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, the state agreed that state health insurance plans would fully pay for all COVID-19 tests as long as the emergency declaration is in effect — rather than just the first four tests. Other sites provide free testing for anyone seeking a test.

State employees can use sick time, personal leave and vacation in order to leave work to get tested.

