CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford Courant

16 more Connecticut state employees fired over Gov. Lamont’s vaccine mandate, bringing total to 28

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MW2Uh_0cPK3l3z00
Gov. Ned Lamont, with sunglasses, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other officials stand within feet of a train heading toward the Windsor Locks station. Christopher Keating

An additional 16 Connecticut state employees have been fired due to failing to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont’s vaccine mandate, officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total to 28 employees who refused to be vaccinated or tested weekly, said Max Reiss, Lamont’s chief spokesman.

All 28 were probationary employees, in their first six months on the job, who have fewer labor protections than longer-term employees.

“Those were individuals who made it clear that they were not going to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing,’' Reiss said Tuesday. “Additionally, the process has started to put individuals on unpaid administrative leave for 45 days — for employees who are longer term and have rights under collective bargaining. ... The ball is rolling.’'

As late as Monday, Reiss said, “There were individuals who were providing proof of testing and providing proof of vaccination. We’re trying to make sure that we’re not missing anybody here.’'

The agencies where the 28 dismissed employees worked could be released as soon as Wednesday.

Lamont has said repeatedly that the employees were being contacted directly so that they knew the seriousness of the issue.

“We’re reaching out to people, making sure there is no confusion, making sure they know that this is what the rules are,’' Lamont told reporters recently. “One more chance if you want to play by the rules — vaccination or testing. Here’s your opportunity. Otherwise, you can’t work for us now. … We made sure it wasn’t a matter of misunderstanding.’’

One of the problems has been that numerous state employees said they had been incorrectly listed as unvaccinated when, in fact, they were actually vaccinated.

Overall, more than 600 state employees were listed last week as noncompliant in 50 different agencies, departments, and commissions — ranging from small agencies like the chief medical examiner’s office to the state prisons with more than 5,000 employees. Some small agencies like the offices of the attorney general and the state treasurer have 100% compliance.

While Lamont said some of the problems were due to “user error” by employees, he pledged that he would not place any employees on unpaid leave if they had made a sincere effort to comply and then ran into paperwork problems. But union officials disputed the notion by Lamont that they might have been due to human error.

During recent negotiations with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, the state agreed that state health insurance plans would fully pay for all COVID-19 tests as long as the emergency declaration is in effect — rather than just the first four tests. Other sites provide free testing for anyone seeking a test.

State employees can use sick time, personal leave and vacation in order to leave work to get tested.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Comments / 111

Dan Caye
7d ago

THIS is GOVERNMENT over reach. They think they are GOD and can control everything in your life. The democrats have lost their way. This isn't your parents government. Everyone needs to pray for this to stop.

Reply(4)
26
Italia 205
7d ago

These are not mandates. They are ultimatums. This administration is destroying the country more and more each day. 🇮🇹🇺🇸

Reply(16)
48
Bootboyrick
7d ago

You all need to go to “Rumble” 9/2/21 “The Story of Ivermectin and Co.”. The media, the NIH, Big Pharm, Big Government, Fauci , all have BLOOD on their hands. Millions around the World died that could have been saved by Ivermectin. OAN just blew the whistle. If you don’t believe me, watch this video please. This goes BEYOND criminal.

Reply(1)
23
Related
Hartford Courant

A growing number of Connecticut towns are repealing mask mandates as COVID-19 cases decline, despite CDC guidance

Despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting residents in all eight Connecticut counties wear masks indoors to protect against COVID-19, a growing number of Connecticut towns have begun lifting mask mandates they imposed this summer. West Hartford on Tuesday became the latest town to announce it would repeal its mandate for vaccinated residents, joining ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Vaccinations, Hartford Whalers, James Bond and more: Invited to #AskNedAnything, here’s what people asked Connecticut Gov. Lamont on Twitter

Donald Trump used Twitter prolifically to consistently spread his message during four years as president with more than 88 million followers, but Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is trying to catch up with a fraction of the audience at more than 80,000 followers. In a new move this week, Lamont announced that he would answer some random questions, which were posed by both supporters and detractors. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Connecticut Gov. Lamont rips protesters hurling obscenities at President Biden while surrounded by children at Hartford event: ‘It was embarrassing.’

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Tuesday ripped into protesters who hurled curses and vulgarities at President Joe Biden during a visit to a child care center in Hartford last week. Four days after the event, Lamont was still clearly bothered by the protesters, who shouted vulgarities as about 35 children, along with their teachers, were meeting the president at an event touting additional federal ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Seven-day positivity rate above 2% for first time in two weeks; highest hospitalizations in three weeks

Connecticut’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate rose above 2% for the first time in two weeks Tuesday, as hospitalizations hit their highest level since late September. The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate stands at about a third of what it was during this year’s January surge of the virus, when the metric reached as high as 7%. Still, the rate is now higher than it was during a ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windsor Locks
Hartford Courant

Online gambling starts in Connecticut, with the first bets placed on the National League Championship Series

Online gambling in Connecticut began at 6 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off expanded wagering that was years in the making in extended negotiations between the state and two Native American-owned casinos. FanDuel, the partner of Mohegan Sun casino, and DraftKings, which is working with Foxwoods Resort Casino, said the first bets were on the third game Tuesday of the National League Championship Series ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy