What Is the American Express Trifecta? Learn How To Maximize Your Rewards

Paying bills and making purchases with your credit card is a great way to earn cash back and rewards points. Depending on how often you shop and travel, you can accumulate enough points to diversify your rewards and use them for further purchases.

But doing so is not always possible if you only have a single credit card. That is why some users prefer the American Express Trifecta, as it earns massive rewards. Below, we explore the benefits of the Amex Trifecta and how it can enable you to maximize your rewards.

What Is the American Express Trifecta?

American Express offers a combination of three credit cards — also known as the “Amex trifecta.” The card combination allows reward enthusiasts to bag many travel rewards and perks. Moreover, the American Express Trifecta also has other distinguishing features, such as bonus categories.

The primary benefit of the American Express Trifecta is that it gathers all your rewards in a single account. Since all your rewards pool up in the same account, it becomes easier to redeem them and keep track of your perks.

How Does the American Express Trifecta Work?

The Amex Trifecta allows you to get maximum perks during and from your frequent travels. All the Membership Rewards you earn collect in a single account and you can use them in a wide variety of ways.

For instance, the American Express Blue Business Plus credit card does not have any special perks for traveling, nor does it come with annual statement credits, but it does earn double points on regular purchases. So, you can use the Gold and Platinum cards for their travel bonuses and the Blue Business Plus for regular purchases.

Similarly, the Gold Card gives you four points per dollar for the first $25,000 you spent in supermarkets. After that, you only earn one point per dollar for your grocery purchases.

Once you have maxed out your Gold Card’s bonus points at the grocer, you can use the Blue Business Plus at the grocer to get two times rewards, rather than the one point per dollar default of the Gold Card.

At the end of the day, all rewards are pooling in the same bucket, so it doesn’t matter which card you’re using to attain them.

Which Cards Make Up the American Express Trifecta?

The Amex Trifecta is ideal for people who travel frequently and want to get additional perks, like annual airline credit and lounge access. The three cards are:

American Express Platinum Card American Express Gold Card American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card

All of these cards come with different rewards. Have a look below to see the ways each feature can provide extra value to your everyday spending.

Feature American Express Platinum Card American Express Gold Card American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card Welcome offer -100,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening

-May be eligible to receive 125,000 Membership Rewards points if already enrolled in the program at the time of eligible purchases made -60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening

-May be eligible to receive 75,000 Membership Rewards points if already enrolled in the program at the time of eligible purchases made -15,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening Benefits -5 times the points earned on hotels and flights booked on American Express Travel

-1 point per dollar for other purchases -4 points per dollar on dining at select restaurants

-4 points per dollar for spending $25,000 at US supermarkets (after that, 1 point per dollar)

-3 points per dollar on air travel booked through amextravel.com or the airline

-1 point per dollar on all eligible purchases -Expanded Buying Power can let you spend over the credit limit, depending on factors such as payment history, finances and credit history APR 15.99% – 22.99%; variable 15.99% – 22.99%; variable 0% introductory APR for 12 months after account opening date

-13.24% – 19.24%; variable Annual membership fee $695 $250 $0

American Express Platinum Card

The American Express platinum card gives users five times the points on hotels and flights booked via American Express Travel. As for other purchases, users earn one point per dollar.

After spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of getting the card, the cardholders earn 100,000 Membership Rewards Points.

Annual Statement Credits

American Express Platinum cardholders benefit from these annual statement credits:

Up to $200 in Uber Cash, up to $15 every month, and a bonus of $20 in December

Up to $200 in incidental airline credits, including lounge access, seat assignments, baggage fees, etc.

Up to $100 in Saks Fifth Avenue statement credits, with $50 for January to June period and $50 for July to December

Up to $300 in Equinox statement credits

Up to $179 annual CLEAR® credit

Up to $200 hotel credit

Up to $240 digital entertainment credit

Special Perks

Additionally, the cardholders have these perks:

Benefits from Fine Hotels & Resorts and The Luxury Collection

Hilton Honors Gold status

Rental car insurance

Access to Priority Pass and Centurion airport lounges

American Express Gold Card

American Express Gold cardholders get four times the points on their expenditure at restaurants. As for flights, they get three times the points for each flight they book on amextravel.com. After spending $4,000 in the first six months of getting the card, the users earn 60,000 Membership Rewards.

Annual Statement Credits

American Express Gold cardholders benefit from these annual statement credits:

4 points per dollar on dining at select restaurants

4 points per dollar for spending $25,000 at US supermarkets; after that, it is 1 point per dollar

3 points per dollar on air travel booked through amextravel.com or the airline

1 point per dollar on all eligible purchases

Special Perks

Additionally, the cardholders have these special perks:

Rental car insurance

Baggage insurance

Membership for the Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group

American Express Blue Business Plus Credit Card

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card does not have an annual fee and comes with a 0% intro APR for the first year. After that, the APR is variable, ranging anywhere from 13.24% to 19.24%. As for the rewards, it gives two points per dollar in rewards for the initial $50,000 the cardholder spends during the year.

After that, you can earn one reward point per dollar for each purchase.

American Express Blue Business Plus Credit cardholders do not get any annual statement credits or special perks. But as a welcome offer, you get 15,000 Membership Rewards Points if you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months of getting the card.

How To Maximize the American Express Trifecta Rewards

Once you have gotten the American Express Trifecta, use these tips to maximize your rewards.

Tips for Making the Most Out of the American Express Trifecta Use the Gold Card for groceries and dining. You earn four points per dollar at restaurants and grocery stores. So, if you love dining out, use the Gold Card for all your restaurant purchases, and it will earn you thousands of Membership Rewards points per year.

You earn four points per dollar at restaurants and grocery stores. So, if you love dining out, use the Gold Card for all your restaurant purchases, and it will earn you thousands of Membership Rewards points per year. Use Blue Business for non-bonus spending. For the other two cards in the American Express Trifecta, you get one point per dollar for all non-bonus purchases, but for the Blue Business Plus, you can earn two points per dollar on every purchase, up to $50,000 annually. So, you should use this card for your non-bonus and regular purchases to earn significant rewards.

For the other two cards in the American Express Trifecta, you get one point per dollar for all non-bonus purchases, but for the Blue Business Plus, you can earn two points per dollar on every purchase, up to $50,000 annually. So, you should use this card for your non-bonus and regular purchases to earn significant rewards. Spend in six months. If you travel frequently or dine out a lot, make sure you use your Gold and Platinum cards since both give you rewards if you meet the minimum spending amount in the first six months. For instance, the American Express Gold Card gives 60,000 Membership Rewards if you spend $4,000 in the first six months. You can maximize the number of points earned by meeting the minimum spending requirement in the first six months of getting the card.

If you travel frequently or dine out a lot, make sure you use your Gold and Platinum cards since both give you rewards if you meet the minimum spending amount in the first six months. For instance, the American Express Gold Card gives 60,000 Membership Rewards if you spend $4,000 in the first six months. You can maximize the number of points earned by meeting the minimum spending requirement in the first six months of getting the card. Use platinum for airfare. Book your flights using the Platinum Card since it offers five points per dollar spent. Plus, you get an annual statement credit of up to $200 at The Hotel Collection with the Platinum Card.

Annual Fees of the American Express Trifecta

The combined annual fee for all three cards in the Amex Trifecta is $945. While that may seem like a lot, it can be compensated for easily by all the perks, statement credits and bonuses you get from these cards.

Since American Express has partnered with 19 airlines, you can benefit extensively from the loyalty programs and discounted flights.

Similarly, you end up earning a ton of rewards and saving money at restaurants, supermarkets and airlines by redeeming these points later.

Is the American Express Trifecta Worth It?

The American Express Trifecta is a fantastic option for people who want to maximize their traveling and shopping rewards. However, if your lifestyle does not allow you to benefit from the bonuses each card offers, there is no point in getting the Trifecta.

Keep in mind that you have to pay high annual fees on the American Express Trifecta. So, if you do not fly often or hardly go to restaurants, your reward earned throughout the year will not compensate for the annual charges you had to pay when getting the card.

If you only need a card that offers cash back rewards at grocery stores or select restaurants, you may want to explore other options.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Is the American Express Trifecta? Learn How To Maximize Your Rewards