Texas Companies Are Stuck Between Mandates. What Now?
Texas businesses face risk and uncertainty as the state and federal government spar over Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Oct. 11 outlawing such requirements in the second-largest U.S. state. That immediately set up a clash with President Joe Biden, who issued an executive order Sept. 9 calling for employers with more than 100 workers to require Covid vaccines or weekly testing once the federal workplace health and safety regulator creates formal rules. Caught in the middle are companies trying to protect workers and customers from a virus that’s killed more than 700,000 Americans since January 2020.www.washingtonpost.com
