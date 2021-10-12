CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Companies Are Stuck Between Mandates. What Now?

By Erik Larson
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas businesses face risk and uncertainty as the state and federal government spar over Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Oct. 11 outlawing such requirements in the second-largest U.S. state. That immediately set up a clash with President Joe Biden, who issued an executive order Sept. 9 calling for employers with more than 100 workers to require Covid vaccines or weekly testing once the federal workplace health and safety regulator creates formal rules. Caught in the middle are companies trying to protect workers and customers from a virus that’s killed more than 700,000 Americans since January 2020.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19. Critics pointed out that a once-a-year shot to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted that many people already get the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.
TEXAS STATE
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Washington Post

The impossible ask of employers

Kate Cohen’s Oct. 17 Sunday Opinion column, “Why is a covid-19 test so hard to find?,” noted a frustrating aspect of pandemic life: the difficulty in finding the tests needed to fully follow coronavirus health guidance. In pointing out the problems the test shortage creates for parents and students alike, the column demonstrated the difficulty that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) faces in trying to cobble together rules for employers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Challenges mount to president's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — First there were culture wars over lockdowns, then over face masks, then over face masks in schools. And even as the pandemic appears to be receding, a culture war over vaccine mandates is showing signs of only growing more intense, with Republican governors and legislators launching challenges to rules that, many public health experts say, could help ensure there is not another coronavirus surge in the future.
News 8 WROC

Dr. Fauci dismayed by Texas’ move to ban mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying Sunday that it is “really unfortunate” that Gov. Greg Abbott has moved to ban vaccine mandates in the state of Texas. The nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said that the Republican governor’s decision to block businesses from requiring inoculations would damage […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#What Now#Mandates#Covid#Americans#Republican#Boone Llp
WebMD

Major Companies Back Federal Vaccine Mandate, Defy Texas Ban

Oct. 13, 2021 -- Three of the largest employers in Texas -- IBM, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines -- confirmed they will follow President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate that requires employees of major companies to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcements came quickly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki says Gov. Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates because of 'politics', says White House will STILL force rules on businesses and says it has nothing to do with worker shortages or the Southwest strike

White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott of 'putting politics over public health' by banning vaccine mandates. On Monday the Texas governor banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates through executive order, after President Biden had issued his own executive order requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate the jabs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

What Gov. Abbott's ban on vaccine requirements means for Texas workers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order barring businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated appears to provide cover to at least half of the Texas workforce who work for smaller companies but do not want to get vaccinated. Experts agree Abbott’s order — which says even private companies in Texas cannot “compel...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Healthline

What Is Going on with Abortion Access in Texas Right Now?

The 6-week abortion ban in Texas, S.B.8, is in effect again after an appeals court issued an emergency stay Oct. 8. During the 48-hour window, some abortion care providers in Texas offered services to women who were more than 6 weeks pregnant. Next, the appeals court will decide if it...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Texas businesses stuck between federal and state vaccine rules

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Tuesday they will continue requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, deferring to federal regulations as Texas and the White House square off over vaccine mandates. The clash comes as the Republican governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, signed an order Monday banning all vaccine mandates in his state, including those coming from private companies. But that state rule is in direct contradiction with a regulation announced by President Joe Biden last month, which would require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the new Texas law does not change the federal government's vaccine mandate plans, which could cover some 100 million US workers.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

TEXAS VIEW: What Texas is this?

If power reveals character, as LBJ biographer Robert Caro has argued, then what does the power of Texas Republican lawmakers in Austin say about them? When it comes to the proposed legislative maps they released last week, it says elected officials here are plum terrified of the voters in the districts they now represent.
TEXAS STATE
KATV

What newly passed employee vaccine mandate opt-out legislation could mean for companies

Little Rock — New legislation requiring employers to let their workers opt out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is on it’s way to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s desk. The bill proposes a requirement process for employees to choose weekly COVID-19 testing or proof of COVID-19 antibodies in lieu of following company-wide vaccine mandates. Health officials say antibody testing should not be used to assess immunity against the coronavirus and that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy