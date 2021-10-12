Texas Companies Are Stuck Between Mandates. What Now?

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Tuesday they will continue requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, deferring to federal regulations as Texas and the White House square off over vaccine mandates. The clash comes as the Republican governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, signed an order Monday banning all vaccine mandates in his state, including those coming from private companies. But that state rule is in direct contradiction with a regulation announced by President Joe Biden last month, which would require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the new Texas law does not change the federal government's vaccine mandate plans, which could cover some 100 million US workers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO