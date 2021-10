The attorney general of the United States is corrupt. The Democratic leadership all knows it and doesn't care. Merrick Garland's son-in-law is the founder of the organization promoting the teaching of critical race theory in U.S. schools. Why does this matter, you ask? Did you notice that the National School Boards Association penned a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he classify parents coming to school board meetings to protest CRT be labeled as domestic terrorists and be investigated by the FBI? Gee, golly, ya don't suppose there was anything odd about that, do ya?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO