That’s how Heather Castagno describes life as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic. A principal at Wendover High School in Wendover, Utah, Heather has worked in education for more than 20 years. She earned her Master of Education in Learning and Technology as well as an educational leadership endorsement from WGU. The learning and technology program is specifically geared toward helping teachers develop their technology-integration skills—knowledge that came in handy when Heather’s school transitioned to distance learning due to the pandemic.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO