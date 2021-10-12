CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Medical Scrubs Project donates to EGRMC

By From staff reports
Statesboro Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Georgia Regional Medical Center was one of 15 rural hospitals in Georgia to receive medical scrubs recently, thanks to the “Field to Closet Initiative.”. “We are honored to be included in such a forward-thinking initiative,” said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Field to Closet’s Cotton Project not only benefits frontline healthcare workers in our region, but also supports the long-term vision of bolstering the U.S. cotton farmer and increasing domestic demand for cotton. Re-shoring American textile manufacturing is on the right track for one day becoming a reality.”

www.statesboroherald.com

