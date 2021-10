Cross country competition is back, with the classes of 2024 and 2025 competing under the cardinal logo for the first time. In the first meet, the women came out strong with a commanding victory at the Trinity Invitational on Sept. 11. Their final score was almost half that of second place (29–50), in part due to the performances of the race winner Miranda Graves ’23 and runner-up Emma Trapani ’21 MA ’22. The women continued to find success as they edged out two nationally ranked teams at the Paul Short Run on Oct. 1: No. 1 John Hopkins and No. 20 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

