The market is ripe for our VMware Cloud Provider partners, with data center spending growing at 7.4% worldwide in 2021(1) despite restricted cash flow through the pandemic, still growing across our 400,000+ customers, due to specific needs – whether performance, regulatory based or locality and latency reliant, the need for on-premises cloud and alternatives to hyperscale clouds is growing. With ongoing high growth in hyperconverged solutions(2) and continuing modernization, customers are adopting and expecting a cloud experience as standard, supplied simply by VMware and VMware Cloud Provider partners.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO