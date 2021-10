PAMPA – Behind a match-high eight kills from senior opposite hitter Karina Puentes, the Dumas High School volleyball team earned a tough District 4-4A road win over the Pampa Lady Harvesters in straight sets Tuesday evening, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Pampa (21-14, 2-4) took an early lead in a see-saw opening set before the Demonettes erased a one-point deficit with back-to-back kills from seniors Abree Elsheimer and Sheda Madit to go up 11-10. But the Lady Harvesters pulled even with the visitors on four different occasions before Dumas broke a 19-19 deadlock with a 6-2 run highlighted by a set-clinching kill from Elsheimer.

PAMPA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO