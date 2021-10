TikTok might be the reigning video app right now, but back in the day, there was a little thing called Vine, and it was extraordinary. One of the gifts that Vine gave us in a moment of viral glory was the 2013 "Look . . . it's frickin' bats! I love Halloween" video. Even though the hilarious little girl who so effortlessly said the most relatable statement of the century is now closer to being a teenager than the toddler she was in the original viral video, her phrase still pops into my head every year as soon I see fall decor appear on store shelves: Everything is frickin' bats, and I love Halloween.

