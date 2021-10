(TNS) — College is still a few years away for Lyric Clark, but the sixth grader at Anderson Intermediate School in Indiana is already interested in a career path. "I don't know where I want to go to college yet, but I know I want to go," Clark said while she waited for a classroom session to begin Saturday morning at Purdue Polytechnic Institute. "I want to do something with criminal justice."

