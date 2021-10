Frances Haugen, the first-class, gold-standard whistleblower who holds the keys to the kingdom at Facebook, and who has proved to be more than willing to share them, met the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and damned if it didn’t seem like an actual Senate committee hearing. Personally, I was afraid of another legislative volleyball match in which the Democrats inveighed about Russian misinformation and Republicans howled about "cancel culture," and nothing remotely resembling consensus was produced. Instead, we had general agreement that the House of Zuck had been up to no good, that Haugen was to be applauded for her courage, and that some kind of legislative solution was needed to curb the power she had gone to such pains to describe. It was almost close to something resembling a simulacrum of something almost…normal.

