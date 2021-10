Halloween season is here, and people are looking for the right kind of treats to go with all the tricks. One thing that will be a big novelty for a lot of Halloween partygoers is a new line of vodka from Harridan, which is being put out in limited release. Harridan's "Paranormal Reserve" line was made by storing the vodka in three of the most iconic haunted locations in America - including the house where the events of The Conjuring allegedly took place. So if you're looking for something to really make your Halloween party stand out this year... you better get your claws on this!

