CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Weak cold front gets close late Sunday

By Bob Harrigan
Mysuncoast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Climatologically speaking the first significant cold front usually makes it down here after the 2nd week of October. It looks like it will be delayed a bit but it gets close late this weekend. The front is not all that strong so don’t expect a big change in temperature on Monday. We will see some lows in the upper 60′s to start the day on Tuesday. It will be noticeably drier Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Temperature#Seas#Drier#Wwsb

Comments / 0

Community Policy