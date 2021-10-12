Weak cold front gets close late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Climatologically speaking the first significant cold front usually makes it down here after the 2nd week of October. It looks like it will be delayed a bit but it gets close late this weekend. The front is not all that strong so don’t expect a big change in temperature on Monday. We will see some lows in the upper 60′s to start the day on Tuesday. It will be noticeably drier Sunday night through Tuesday morning.