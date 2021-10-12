CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I became a ‘trans widow’ after my husband became a woman

By Jane Ridley
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting in the Manhattan office of her then-husband’s gender counselor, Karen Ranney was taken aback by the suggestion that the couple’s love life would dramatically improve once he transitioned into a woman. “She mentioned various methods and equipment we could use,” the 64-year-old mother of two told The Post. “She...

Comments / 216

Comments / 216

Good Dude
7d ago

That's exactly correct. The alphabet people refuse to listen on the damage that selfish behavior like sex change causes to families. If you lived long enough to marry and have children, I'm sure you can toughen up and deal with your gender dysphoria, instead of expecting everyone to accept to something they never agreed on.

Reply(20)
132
Brendan R
6d ago

I'm not surprised by the therapist. They care more about bringing people over to their agenda than the concerns of straight people. If you're not willing to be with your spouse - whom you married as a straight person of opposite gender - after they became trans: why then you must be a transphobe! What a horrible person you are for not changing your entire sexual orientation to support their delusional identity!

Reply(6)
69
Little Mouse
7d ago

That’s so sad. I can’t imagine what I would do but I know I would not stay in that marriage. I would want no contact ever again.

Reply(3)
90
 

Tara Blair Ball

On not regretting cheating on my husband

Sometimes the only way we can leave is the coward’s way. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.
Slate

Help! My Husband Called His Ex the “Love of His Life.”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are, and welcome to this week’s chat. Let’s get started. Q. Runner-up: My husband recently said something that I am finding difficult...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
