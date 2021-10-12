CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What about the Times’ misinformation and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left is enraged by the supposed deluge of “misinformation” on Facebook — but, asks Reason’s Robby Soave, “how many of them are worried about the COVID misinformation being spread by The New York Times?” The paper just did a massive correction to a story on “other countries’ approaches to vaccinating young people,” which “wrongly claimed that nearly one million US children — 900,000 to be precise — had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.” The true figure: 63,000. The Times also admits “the reporter ‘described incorrectly the actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark’ and misstated the timing of a crucial Food and Drug Administration meeting.” The piece’s author, Apoorva Mandavilli, has a long record of alarmist, factually challenged reporting on COVID and has called the lab-leak theory “racist.” Yet “Congress is not likely to call Mandavilli before a hearing to answer questions about the threat posed by the Times misleading its readers.”

nypost.com

