Social media is one of the best places for brands to engage with customers in previously impossible ways. Influencers can also make a name for themselves by using these platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are some of the more well-known social media platforms, but TikTok has emerged as a serious contender in recent years. The platform has nearly a billion monthly users and is available in every country in the region worldwide. TikTok is for anyone or any business who wants to build a platform all over the world.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO