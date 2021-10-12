‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Speaks Out on Social Media in New Message to Fans

Mariska Hargitay, the star of Law & Order: SVU used an upbeat, information-packed social media post to warn her followers about social media. Specifically, Hargitay posted a three-minute-long video clip to her Instagram page. She wasn’t her Olivia Benson character. Rather, she was just Mariska, even stopping, briefly, to say hello to fans. She playfully called it her “rant” of the day and thanked people for listening. She’s on a street somewhere in New York, probably near the Law & Order: SVU studio. And she wanted to talk about social media and how it made people feel when they got off of a platform. It all seemed so unrehearsed.