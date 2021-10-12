CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven

By Jake Holter
 7 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The application for a development order to build Diego’s Burrito Factory and Margarita Bar in Lynn Haven was approved by city commissioners Tuesday morning.

The new restaurant will be located at 1809 Ohio Avenue, on the site of an old tanning salon between El Jalisco and Wayback Burgers.

Diego’s other two locations are both in Panama City Beach.

So, having one on this side of the bridge is exciting for a lot of people.

“The citizens are very excited,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “I know that we have Diego’s on the beach. A lot of people will travel from Lynn Haven to the beach to go to Diego’s including myself. So I am very excited to have them here. We welcome them into the city of Lynn Haven and we are just so excited to have them coming in to provide for our citizens.”

Planning commission approves ALDI for Lynn Haven

This news comes just weeks after the city of Lynn Haven announced an Aldi grocery store coming to the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

