CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The coroner’s correct. It was a media circus. But without the coverage it’s unlikely Gabby Petito’s body would have been found in just 8 days

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NljIx_0cPJzpO700

Coroner Dr Brent Blue did not seem best pleased when he was asked about the challenges of doing his job in the glare of intense media attention.

“Well, it was quite the media circus and continues to be,” said the Teton County official, as he announced that an autopsy examination had concluded Gabby Petito had been strangled to death, even as the search for her missing boyfriend continued

He added: “This is only one of many deaths around the country, of people who are involved in domestic violence. And it’s unfortunate these other deaths did not get as much coverage as this one.”

The coroner is, of course, entirely correct. The rolling, round-the-clock media coverage devoted to the case of the 22-year-old who went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, has at times felt like a circus.

The interest over every aspect of the case, be it the reported sightings of the young woman’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, or the reaction from the families to each development, has been obsessive.

Back in 2004, the Black broadcaster Gwen Ifill coined the phrase “missing white woman syndrome”, to sum up the media’s frequent exhaustive coverage of cases of young women who disappear, that never appears to take hold when that missing woman is Black or Latina or Native American.

We know too, that women of colour, especially Indigenous women, go missing and suffer violence at a far higher rate than white women.

Just in the state of Wyoming , where Petito was found last month, at a campsite 20 miles north of Jackson, a 2019 study said at least 710 Native Americans had gone missing between 2011 to 2020,

The same report, by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force, said even though Native Americans account for less than three per cent of the state’s population, they made up 21 per cent of homicide victims.

And so the coroner hit it on the head when he said those missing people deserved the same media attention that Gabby Petito’s family were able to generate for their missing daughter.

“I’m assuming that because the vicim was a blogger that this received more coverage than others, but there are a lot of both men and women who have lost their lives that aren’t covered with this kind of media attention,” said the coroner.

Perhaps. I suspect the truth is probably closer to the point made by the late Ifill, when she pointed to the primacy given to stories by the media industry about white people.

As the protests for racial justice that followed the murder last year of George Floyd reminded us, the United States is a deeply unequal place. And structural racism remains cemented.

This certainly includes the media, where for for too long, there have been too many Dan Rathers and not even Gwen Ifills. We need more journalists of colour, more Black editors, more Latino editors-in-chief. We need Native American journalists who are empowered to tell their stories too.

Only that way will things start to change. And it is essential they do change.

Because one point, ignored by the coroner, but not by Petito’s family or the police or the FBI, is that without the massive media coverage, it is very unlikely that the young woman’s remains would have been found within just eight days.

That point was underscored by Cara Chambers, chair of the Wyoming taskforce when The Independent interviewed her about the double standards in the media’s coverage of missing people.

“Was I surprised by the amount of coverage Gabby Petito got? No, I was not,” she said. “Because, we know this is what the media does. She’s a beautiful young woman … And the amount of media attention did help us to recover her body very quickly.”

She added: “What I have been pleasantly surprised by is this pivot, with people saying ‘Hey, we seem to pay a lot of attention when blonde, blue-eyed young women go missing, but why not when there are brown-haired, brown eyed indigenous people who go missing’. That’s a pleasant surprise for someone who leads this task force.”

Ashley Heavyrunner Loring, 20, went missing in the summer of 2017. Her older sister, Kimberly Loring, is still trying to find out what happened to her after she was last seen alive in north-west Montana.

She has been trying to use the attention sparked by the search for Petito, and the attendant question of why missing Indigenous woman do not receive such coverage, to uncover any clues.

“We need to tell everybody’s stories,” she said from her home in Portland, Oregon. “Not just one type of person or group or race.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death Revealed

The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found in Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, eight days after her parents reported her missing, according to Reuters. Petito had been on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when he returned home to Florida on September 1 without her, and her whereabouts were unknown, CNN reports. A search for Petito ensued, and authorities discovered remains about a week later. "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI said at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Gwen Ifill
New York Post

Footage shows Gabby Petito’s van in disarray after Utah police stop

Footage showing the inside of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van showed some of their belongings messily strewn throughout the back of the camper after they were stopped by police in Utah following a 911 report of a domestic incident. The inside look into the couple’s van was captured on...
UTAH STATE
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Stepfather Describes How He Identified Her After Police Found Her Dead in National Park

Gabby Petito’s stepfather was the first person to receive the news that her body was found in a national park, thousands of miles away from home. Stepdad Jim Schmidt was in Wyoming on September 19, searching for 22-year-old Gabby when he got a call from the police, who told him that a body had been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Circus#Murder#Missing People#Fbi#Native Americans
The Independent

Gabby Petito mother ‘angry’ after listening to 911 call where witness described her daughter being slapped

Gabby Petito’s mother has described the moment she first heard a 911 call in which an eyewitness describes seeing Brian Laundrie slap her daughter days before her disappearance.Nichole Schmidt told Dr Phil she was angered and confused as to why more wasn’t done to help her daughter when police stopped the couple’s van near Moab, Utah, on 12 August.“I was angry, because it didn’t make any sense,” Ms Schmidt said.Bodycam footage shows Ms Petito telling officers how Mr Laundrie repeatedly told her to “shut up” and then grabbed her by the face, leaving her with scratches on her cheeks.A...
CELEBRITIES
oxygen.com

Police Say There's A 'Possibility' That Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Hurt Himself In Florida Wilderness

As Florida investigators try to find Brian Laundrie, they note it’s possible he may have hurt himself. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito apparently vanished last week after telling his family he was going for a hike on Tuesday. His lawyer announced that he was missing on Friday, and a manhunt to find him was launched at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Searches on both Saturday and Sunday have seemingly turned up empty.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deseret.com

Why the Gabby Petito case could take a big turn today

The Gabby Petito case will take another turn Tuesday as authorities will reveal new details about the young woman’s autopsy report. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will give new details on what happened to Petito. He will speak at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time (2:30 pm EDT) about Petito’s autopsy report, according to CNN. Blue will have a question-and-answer session after the press conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy