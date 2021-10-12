CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

By Martina Bet
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pqmr_0cPJzfo500

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.

Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.

The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.

Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in Cornwall in June and this latest report aims to inform discussions at the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit and the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5cdP_0cPJzfo500

The key recommendations from the panel include:

– Driving international and domestic investment in economic resilience to deliver the new infrastructure and research required to respond to the challenges of the coming decade.

– Ensuring that international trade rules enable the green transition, by demonstrating leadership by the G7 and allies through smaller agreements and alliances within the World Trade Organisation membership

– Committing to information sharing, traceability and environmental, social and governance standards reform for minerals critical to the green transition.

Lord Sedwill said: “Globalisation has seen the greatest increase in prosperity and reduction in poverty in human history. But the fourth industrial revolution, the rise of China and environmental, economic and geo-political events have outpaced global economic governance.

“Economic resilience is delivered by diversification, co-dependence and public-private partnerships within well-governed, open and integrated global markets.

“The ‘Cornwall consensus’ reflects that insight and recommends investment, standards and inclusive governance to meet the challenges and opportunities of the mid-21st century.”

Preparing for the next crisis requires a fundamentally different approach to economic policy and international collaboration

Panel report

The report says climate change, biodiversity loss and the next health crisis are poised to destabilise domestic and global economies.

It adds: “Preparing for the next crisis requires a fundamentally different approach to economic policy and international collaboration. The 2020s are a critical decade for building economic resilience.

“With the first in-person meetings of G7 and G20 leaders since the pandemic began, we have the opportunity to learn multiple lessons from each other’s responses to the associated shocks.”

Panel member Thomas Wieser, former president of the Euro Working Group and the European Financial Committee, said: “The European Union has weathered the pandemic comparatively well, but it has been a wake-up call: internal and external disruptions to established ways of living, trading, travelling and producing have shown the fragility of national and global systems.

“The recommendations of our G7 panel on economic resilience provide a clear road map towards a new socially and ecologically responsible way of global co-operation and governance of open societies.”

Another panel member, Professor Thomas Philippon, economic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron added: “The free-market, pro-growth ideas that constituted the ‘Washington consensus’ contained much wisdom, but the challenges ahead of us – from climate change to global health – require a set of new principles to guide policy makers and foster the common good.

“The ‘Cornwall consensus’ is our contribution to this ongoing effort.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.“I can deploy billions,” Johnson told a room full of CEOs and other business leaders. “But you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”“The market is going green,” he added.Among pledges from the one-day meeting at London’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The City was burned by Brexit, now Boris Johnson wants it to pay for net zero

Global Britain wants global investors’ money, and it isn’t mincing its words. Summits, at which the government seeks to woo the world’s financial elite, always need a number. The UK got one: £.9.7bn – some was new, some had already been announced. But there was a gap between the reality...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Boris Johnson calls for trillions of investment into green technologies

Boris Johnson called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change. The Prime Minister announced a new partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive an extra £200 million of private sector investment in green power schemes in the UK.
JOBS
AFP

US calls for 'global effort' to combat cybercrime

A top US Treasury official on Tuesday called for a "global effort" to combat cyberattacks and to prevent criminals from holding computer systems for ransom. Governments, companies and individuals must focus on cybersecurity "to prevent criminal actors from being able to get into their system, and potentially use them to ransom."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What UK employees expect from organisations in 2021

In our recent Employee Expectations 2021 Report, we analysed more than 150 million employee survey responses from around the world to uncover the common themes impacting employee engagement – and which hold the key for organisational success in the coming months. UK employees face similar challenges to their international peers...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The government’s net zero strategy is aspirational but lacks real detail

The government is to be commended for outlining its net zero strategy but there are several reasons for viewing its plans with concern. The aims are admirable, but the ways of achieving those aims are sadly lacking. As The Independent has pointed out, the document “does not provide enough policies or investment to drive the transformation needed to reach net zero”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ads for The Workers Union banned for implying it was a trade union

Ads for an employment-related services company called The Workers Union have been banned for misleadingly implying it was a trade union.The two ads for The Workers Union, seen in January, stated: “Every UK worker should have the right to access information, support and guidance. We work as hard as you do. Get instant help. Get us on your side.”The company’s website featured a page reading: “A union such as The Workers Union is not just relevant today, but an essential part of any employee’s job security.“Becoming a member with a minimal fee can get you several benefits. These include a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net-zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3C, rather than the 1.5C maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN Cop26 summit in Glasgow.Labour said the plans had...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Climate Change#Economic System#Global Economies
The Independent

Small businesses behind a third of the UK’s emissions, but lag in net zero fight

The UK’s small businesses are responsible for nearly a third of the country’s greenhouse gases, yet are falling behind their larger counterparts in efforts to slash emissions.A tiny 3% of smaller businesses said that they have measured their carbon footprint at any point in the last five years and set an emissions reduction target.The data comes from a survey by the British Business Bank a Government-backed institution which supports small and medium-sized companies.Its chief impact officer, Shanika Amarasekara, warned that companies who sell to big businesses might start losing contracts if they do not slash emissions as larger firms...
ECONOMY
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Government unveils 2030 net zero strategy ahead of Cop26

The UK has committed to an ambitious plan to phase out fossil fuels over the next 30 years and the Government’s net zero strategy is expected to provide the blueprint for how we will travel, heat our homes and run our economy in the future. The Government will be hoping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Will COP26 Finally See a Feasible Solution to Climate Change?

This year, the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, represents an important moment in the history of our planet. Climate change is already upon us. Our planet is warming, storms are intensifying, and waters are rising. At this stage, it may be impossible to undo the damage that has already been done, but hopefully, COP26 will allow world leaders to present some new and viable solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Who's who in Glasgow: 5 countries that could make or break the planet's future under climate change

The climate talks in Glasgow are just days away, and may be the last chance to coordinate global efforts to stop the planet warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. More than 100 world leaders will attend the summit to try to agree on the details of crucial issues, such as timetables to deliver on emissions reduction commitments. So which countries hold the cards? Well, the nature of these particular climate talks make it less likely one or more states – regardless of their power or contribution to climate change – will determine the summit’s success. But this wasn’t always the case....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy