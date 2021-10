England boss Gareth Southgate and other national team coaches will have the chance to discuss Fifa’s plans for the future of men’s international football this week.World football’s governing body has set up online videoconferences to enable every international team coach the opportunity to hear about its post-2024 calendar proposals, which include biennial World Cups.The discussions will be led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now Fifa’s chief of global football development, who has helped to shape the men’s calendar proposals.“As a coach of the men’s national teams, their input is essential,” Wenger said.“Opportunities for us to come together are few...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO