Mississippi State

New coronavirus case still declining in Mississippi, top doctor says too many deaths still occurring

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
Mississippi’s average number of new coronavirus cases found in the last week continued to decline Tuesday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 820 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 496,132, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 301 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 41 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,874.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media that cases were stabilizing but that too many were still dying from the virus.

“We have lost too many to COVID in MS,” he wrote. “We have the tools to prevent these deaths.”

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 630 on Tuesday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 710 with Tuesday’s update.

