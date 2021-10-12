Alan Wake Could Come to the Nintendo Switch

Valheim is a sandbox survival game in the third person, with a procedurally generated world to explore. As a dead Viking, we are transported to the fictional 10th real within the Norse cosmovision; yes, all other nine realms are fictional too, but Valheim is one created by Iron Gate, the devs behind the title, as a new yet familiar setting within Norse mythology. This 10th realm is dreadful and even gods are afraid of it, but we are tasked with cleaning duty, and it is our goal to fight its monsters and rid the world of the many bosses within the world to make it a more suitable home and, also, to advance in age. For instance, when the Valkyrie, which looks suspiciously like a Shinigami from Death Note, drops us off in Valheim we, as in any survival game, are completely defenseless and with limited access to tools and technologies. We are living in a literal stone age. As we progress and fend off bosses, we will advance to the next age and get access to metal tools, which make our journey much easier, but the world and its inhabitants become deadlier also, so it becomes a well-paced balance between player progression and difficulty increase that manages to feel like a constant challenge, not so hard as it becomes a deterrent for players and not so easy that it becomes boring and predictable. The right sweet spot.

