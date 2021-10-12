CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Could Come to the Nintendo Switch

noobfeed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake Remaster just launched to positive reception. The title beings one of the best supernatural thrillers to modern audiences and allow those who

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Insider

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Cloud Version Coming To Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has announced that Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud will release on Nintendo Switch, news that was shared in the lead up to the series’ 20th anniversary next year. This will bundle Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Reveals Nintendo Switch OLED Hidden Improvement

Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo Switch OLED has a hidden improvement involving the Joy-Con controllers. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, there's been consistent backlash regarding the analog sticks on the Joy-Con and how quickly they succumb to stick drift. As Nintendo has said in the past, stick drift is inevitable, however, Joy-Cons seemingly experience the wear-and-tear issue quicker than other controllers and worse than other controllers. That said, the analog sticks on the new Nintendo Switch OLED may not have this problem, or at least it may not be as severe.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift Issue Resolved: Better Controllers Coming?

Are you having problems with your Nintendo Switch joystick, which might make unintended movement inputs due to some degradation over time?. The good news is that Nintendo disclosed that it will soon roll out improved Joy-Con controllers in a post on the consumer electronics and gaming company's website. Nintendo technology development division director Ko Shiota and deputy general manager Toru Yamashita seem to be referring to the controversial "Joy-Con drift" as they discussed enhancements to the new iteration of the Joy-Con controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nintendo Switch#Control#Esrbhttps
vgchartz.com

Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch in Europe - News

Alan Wake Remastered dropped for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam earlier this month. Absent from the list of platforms is the Nintendo Switch. However, it was rated for Nintendo's hybrid console in Brazil last month. The remaster has once again been...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

iOS and Android game Mega Man X DiVE could be coming to Switch

Datamining on the latest Mega Man game for iOS and Android suggests that Capcom is planning a Nintendo Switch port of the game. Mega Man X DiVE is developed by Capcom Taiwan and has received good scores on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. Dataminers have found that code referencing “NS” (Nintendo Switch) has been found in the game along with flags for amiibo support. Capcom has yet to announce a Nintendo Switch version of Mega Man X DiVE.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo details Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack coming 25th/26th October 2021

Nintendo has provided further details this afternoon regarding Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which will be available from Monday 25th October (North America) / Tuesday 26th October (Europe). The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will cost you $49.99 / £35.99 per year for individuals and $79.99 / £59.99 for the family plan. You will get access to HD Nintendo 64 games such as Super Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie and HD SEGA Mega Drive games including Streets of Rage 2 and Ristar. These classic games will include the rewind feature found in the SNES and NES games library for Nintendo Switch Online and some will feature online play with up to four players. You will also get the newly announced Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise paid DLC, coming on 5th November, for free which will see you creating and decorating various luxury resorts. If you are already subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online you can upgrade at any time to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass and you’ll receive a prorated discount based on the number of days remaining in your current membership.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
noobfeed.com

A Little Golf Journey Releases on PC and Switch

Those seeking a break from the high-action or dark fantasy worlds can now give A Little Golf Journey a chance. With players marking on a relaxing journey through multiple biomes. Players will engage in golf but through diorama courses, as you unlock secrets, discover treasure, and take on challenges. Created...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo recap: Finally, N64 games and a big Animal Crossing update come to Switch this month

Welcome back everybody to yet another Nintendo recap. This week we finally finally learned the price and release date for the N64 and Sega Genesis emulator service known as Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack during the Animal Crossing Direct of all places. Speaking of, several huge updates, including the game's first paid DLC, are coming later this year. We also learned about some changes to the Pokémon Gen IV remakes. Spoiler, not all of them are good. Lastly, we get to discuss why emulating brand new games is bad for everyone. Let's-a go!
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Xbox Series X Review

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular manga and animes today and with such a massive audience a video game was going to follow. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is a retelling of the first season with little variation. The fun combat system is easy to learn but complicated to master with arena-style battles with iconic characters from the first season but outside of that, the game offers the most bare-bones retelling of the anime along with minor exploration and little replayability. Even the fun combat begins to wane due to a poor progression system. Unless you're the most hardcore Demon Slayer fan this title is a prime example of why anime games are not taken seriously.
COMICS
noobfeed.com

World-Changing Choices for Dying Light 2 Explained

Dying Light 2 may have been delayed but Techland has been providing details about the game through a series of videos and the Dying 2 Know presentations. With the latest focusing on the player can change the structures of the world. Aiden will have plenty of choices of how they...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Back 4 Blood Xbox Series X Review

Back 4 Blood is supposed to be a spiritual successor to the massively popular Left 4 Dead but fumbles multiple times. It definitely improves on certain dynamics to keep each run fresh but for every positive, there are multiple negatives. The alarming spawn rate of special infected, the removal of all single-play progression, extremely poor ally AI, and difficulty balance will make more players run back to Left 4 Dead or even Saber Interactive's World War Z. Back 4 Blood isn't a repeat of Turtle Rock Studios' Evolve but doesn't live up to the expectations many were hoping for.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Dying Light has been enjoyed by millions of players and now Switch owners can play the title right now complete will all the DLC released so far. Dying Light – the full award-winning game. Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map,...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

ELDEN RING Delayed to February, Network Test Coming Next Mont

Looks like Dying Light 2 and Horizon Forbidden West will have some company when they launch. With ELDEN RING now launching this February 25th, 2022. ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Valheim PC Review

Valheim is a sandbox survival game in the third person, with a procedurally generated world to explore. As a dead Viking, we are transported to the fictional 10th real within the Norse cosmovision; yes, all other nine realms are fictional too, but Valheim is one created by Iron Gate, the devs behind the title, as a new yet familiar setting within Norse mythology. This 10th realm is dreadful and even gods are afraid of it, but we are tasked with cleaning duty, and it is our goal to fight its monsters and rid the world of the many bosses within the world to make it a more suitable home and, also, to advance in age. For instance, when the Valkyrie, which looks suspiciously like a Shinigami from Death Note, drops us off in Valheim we, as in any survival game, are completely defenseless and with limited access to tools and technologies. We are living in a literal stone age. As we progress and fend off bosses, we will advance to the next age and get access to metal tools, which make our journey much easier, but the world and its inhabitants become deadlier also, so it becomes a well-paced balance between player progression and difficulty increase that manages to feel like a constant challenge, not so hard as it becomes a deterrent for players and not so easy that it becomes boring and predictable. The right sweet spot.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways Announced from Gameloft for Apple Arcade

Today Gameloft has announced a new LEGO Star Wars game but this one is exclusive to Apple Arcade. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways will arrive on Apple Arcade this November 19th. Players will get the chance to customize their own character using hundreds of LEGO Star Wars pieces players must survive on a brand new world after crash landing. Players can compete in racing Microfighters, obtaining gear, customization options, multiplayer battles, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ Coming to Game Pass This Week

Dragon Ball FighterZ's post-launch content may have ended but the title has a strong audience. With Game Pass owners now getting access to the title this October 21st. Carto (Cloud, Console, and PC) Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) Comanche (PC) Eastshade (Cloud, Console, and PC) Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy