CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Local and Logistics Expert Reaction to Rising Gas Prices

By Andy Santoro
WDEF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nationwide gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years and up 40% since January, according to AAA. “It’s ridiculous. It’s out of this world,” says Lara Ariks of Chattanooga. “You’re having to spend less ‘cuz you can’t hardly do nothing because gas prices are so high,” says Joshua Smith of Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are approaching three dollars a gallon and beyond. Some local business owners are really feeling the pinch. They are left with no other choice but to pass those costs on.

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Aaa#Freightwaves#Kingston#70
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy