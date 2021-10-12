Local and Logistics Expert Reaction to Rising Gas Prices

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nationwide gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years and up 40% since January, according to AAA. “It’s ridiculous. It’s out of this world,” says Lara Ariks of Chattanooga. “You’re having to spend less ‘cuz you can’t hardly do nothing because gas prices are so high,” says Joshua Smith of Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are approaching three dollars a gallon and beyond. Some local business owners are really feeling the pinch. They are left with no other choice but to pass those costs on.